Fair Winds Press

The Meatless Monday Family Cookbook: Kid-friendly, Plant-based Recipes

Going meatless one day a week is a great way to improve your overall health, help the planet—and make weeknight cooking fun for the whole family! The Meatless Monday Family Cookbook features more than 100 delicious, plant-based, kid-approved recipes perfect for busy weeknights, or whenever you feel like trying out a meat-free meal. From filling Lentil Bolognese with Spaghetti to Tex-Mex Stuffed Peppers and Smoky BBQ Burgers, these meals will satisfy even the pickiest of palates. And most can be made in 30 minutes or less! Chapters cover all types of meals, from Bountiful Bowls (perfect for lunch or dinner), to One-Pot Wonders, to everyone's favorite—Breakfast for Dinner. You'll also find great tips for getting the kids involved … which has a funny way of making them enjoy the meal even more.