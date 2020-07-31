The Vampire's Wife

The Mayhem Pussy-bow Silk-twill Gown

$1315.00 $526.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

This white The Mayhem gown, an iteration from The Vampire Wife's Pussy Bow collection, is exclusive to MATCHESFASHION. It's crafted in England from ethereal silk twill with long neck ties which fall fluidly alongside cuffed balloon sleeves, then fastens with a concealed back zip. Highlight the luminous quality of the fabric by styling it with metallic accessories.