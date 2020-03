Frank & Oak

The Martha Sherpa-lined Denim Jacket

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frank & Oak

Oversized fit. Non-stretch denim. Drop shoulder. Metal shank front closure. Chest pockets. Welt pockets. Adjustable tabs at bottom band. Eco-dye. Materials 100% Organic cotton Eco dyes An eco-friendly alternative to chemical dyes drawn from natural resources via water extraction. Good Cotton Responsible cotton grown and harvested with sustainable methods. Care Instructions Wash Cold Do not bleach Iron low heat Hang to dry