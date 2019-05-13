Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Fame and Partners

The Maristel Two Piece

$249.00
At Fame and Partners
Fitted at the top, floaty on the bottom. The Maristel is a two-piece set featuring a strapless crop top and a full, pleated skirt with a banded waist. Both pieces have invisible zip closures.
Featured in 1 story
Black-Tie Dresses For Every Budget
by Emily Ruane