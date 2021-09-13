Realisation Par x SUPER RÉAL Claudia Schiffer

The Maria In Micro Dot

£210.00

Buy Now Review It

At Realisation Par

SUPER RÉAL Claudia Schiffer: The Maria, the classic black and white micro polka dot, cut on the bias skirt. Inspired by the silk ties and pocket squares of Wall Street - a nod to the decadence of New York in the 90’s. It’s the hidden details that make this hip hugging skirt the one that’s on high wardrobe rotation. Her thin self belt with pearl drop ends can be tied above and below the waist, taking you uptown or downtown depending how you wear it.