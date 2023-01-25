Anthropologie

The Marais Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress

$180.00 $129.95

Style No. 4130916210042; Color Code: 070 Meet the Marais Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress, one of our bestselling dresses, ever. A vision of feminine romance and sophisticated ease, ruffled tiers fall gracefully from the effortless waistline, swaying gently as you walk, with a breezy sleeve and open v-neckline. Viscose chiffon; modal lining Sheer top layer with ruffled tiers Tasseled tie-neck detail Smocked cuffs at sleeve Pullover styling Hand wash Imported Dimensions Standard: Falls 55.5" from shoulder Petite: Falls 51.5" from shoulder Plus: Falls 58.25" from shoulder