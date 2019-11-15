The Mane Choice

The Mane Choice Doesn’t Get Much “butter” Than This

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Doesn't Get Much "Butter" Than This from The Mane Choice will be a welcoming addition to your hair care arsenal. Made with avocado, coconut and shea butter, this nourishing hair wax provides full coverage to your hair to ensure every strand becomes shinier, stronger and more moisturized.