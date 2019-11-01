The Mane Choice

Detangling Hydration Shampoo

Mane Choice Easy On The CURLS - Detangling Hydration Shampoo 8OZ is a revolutionary product for curly hair. No more dreading wash days. Our advanced shampoo cuts your wash days in half. You can finally look forward to washing buildup and impurities out of your hair without the knots and tangles. Infused with Biotin and Vitamin E to nourish, grow and hydrate your hair. Easy On The CURLS leaves the hair feeling soft and shiny, while eliminating the dry and stripped feeling. A clean scalp and clean hair is essential to the perfect healthy hair growth regimen.