Monopoly

The Mandalorian, Protect The Child (“baby Yoda”)

$41.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian Edition Board Game, Protect The Child ("Baby Yoda") From Imperial Enemies INSPIRED BY THE TV SERIES: This Monopoly: Star Wars The Mandalorian edition board game is inspired by the The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus MONOPOLY TOKENS: The Mandalorian fans can play as a favorite character from the series: The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11, or Kuiil. Each character has a special ability depicted on their Character card THE CHILD: When a player passes or lands on The Child's space, (the character who fans call "Baby Yoda") they take the Child token and can use their character's ability plus The Child's unique ability BATTLE IMPERIAL ENEMIES: Includes an Incinerator Stormtrooper, Death Trooper, and Moff Gideon enemy tokens that can change gameplay and lead to battles. If an Imperial enemy gets The Child, game's over BUY HIDEOUTS: Buy hideouts and earn Imperial credits by charging rent