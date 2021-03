Glossier

The Makeup Set + The Beauty Bag

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

The Makeup Set: Three of our bestsellers (Cloud Paint + Boy Brow + Lash Slick) to give you that fresh-faced, flushed-from-within look in just minutes The Beauty Bag: Roomy enough to fit all of the essentials (and then some!), but still slip easily into your tote; the coated cotton exterior means you won’t worry about splashing water on it