The Makeup Finishing Spray | Oil Control

Spray This For All-Day Makeup "Most finishing sprays claim that they set your makeup, but they don’t actually hold the makeup. Skindinavia is the setting spray I have been using since I started on YouTube and I continue to keep using them because I know their going to work!" - Wayne Goss, Professional Makeup Artist Full Foundation Coverage For Oily Skin "My skin has been super oily and I finally found a solution that works SO well! These oil control sprays by Skindinavia really help keep your makeup looking perfect all day long." - Carli Bybel I Love Skindinavia! "This is a MUST have for my kit, and my talent that's in my chair always compliments how refreshing it feels as the final step. Especially in very unpredictable conditions that you run to working on location, you want to be sure that you're using the best products to make sure your makeup application stays put." - Ashley Brook Perryman - Professional Makeup & Hair Artist My Favorite Setting Spray "The Skindinavia setting spray is said to last for 16 hours and it's truly my favorite setting spray in the entire world THIS STUFF IS SO SO BOMB!" - James Charles