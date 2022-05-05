Meridian

The Maintenance Package

£84.00 £75.60

The Trimmer - 2 adjustable guide combs (3-6mm, 9-12mm) - Cleaning brush - USB Charger - Charging indicators - 90 minutes of trimming time on a full charge The Spray - 55 mL bottle - Easy-to-use spray cap with cover - Citrus infused scent 2 Replacement Blades - Maintains precise sharpness for 3 months - Designed for a seamless fit into our Trimmer - Easy to attach, detach, and clean