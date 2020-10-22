The DB Method

The Machine

$229.00

Buy Now Review It

At The DB Method

The DB Method is the only at-home squat machine that provides an effective, low-impact and intense workout. The machine builds total body strength, starting at your glutes. Our patented technology supports your body to achieve a perfect squat, ensuring the correct muscles are being put to work, reducing the risk of injury. When it’s not in use, The DB Method simply folds to fit into a 7” wide space. Wheels make it easy to store under your couch or bed, so your home doesn’t always have to look like a gym.