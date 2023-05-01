United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Everlane
The Luxe Italian Leather Crossbody
$376.00
At Everlane
Mini but mighty (cute) luxe Italian leather crossbody. Meet the smallest addition to our Luxe Italian Leather Tote family. The Luxe Italian Leather Crossbody is a classic tote silhouette made mini, with an adjustable cross-body strap. Like our larger totes, it features a leather-covered metal snap button closure for the main opening, and a neat interior pocket for your easy-to-grab essentials. And, it’s made with luxe Italian leather for a little pop of polish to your daily look. The leather in this bag is sourced from a tannery rated Silver by the Leather Working Group (LWG). Gold and Silver are the highest ratings a tannery can receive for demonstrating best practices in environmental compliance and performance capabilities. Materials 100% Italian Leather