Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress
$50.00$35.00
At Everlane
Description An easy cotton dress that you can (actually) dress up. The Luxe Cotton Side-Slit Tee Dress is made of our smooth Luxe Cotton, which means it has a luxurious finish that always looks polished—plus all the comfort of our classic tee dress. With flattering cap sleeves and a sophisticated side slit, this sleek staple can easily take you from meetings to margaritas.