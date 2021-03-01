Everlane

The Luxe Cotton Shirtdress

£70.00 £29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Equal parts comfortable and polished. The Luxe Cotton Shirtdress is made of our knit luxe cotton fabric, which means it has the comfort of your favorite tee—with a slightly sheen finish. Featuring a point collar, a clean button front, and a versatile midi length, this sleek staple looks just as good with a heeled boot as it does with sneakers (or—let’s face it—slippers).