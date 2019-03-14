Search
Everlane

The Luxe Cotton A-line Tank Dress

$85.00$50.00
At Everlane
Easy shape. Luxe look. This tank dress has a rounded neck, A-line shape, and center seam. Plus, it’s made with a unique, tightly-knit cotton that has luxe, drapey look.
