Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara
The Lumberjack Jacket Is Back & Better Than Ever
£49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Check Overshirt
Need a few alternatives?
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Softknit Long Sleeve Crew Neck Top
$34.00
from
QVC
BUY
Babaton
Button-up Western Shirt
C$98.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Grammar
The Split Infinitive Shirt
$285.00
from
Grammar
BUY
Everlane
The Pima Stretch Long Sleeve
$32.00
$26.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Knit Midi Dress
C$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Knit Midi Dress
£49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Plaid Blazer
$129.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Knit Midi Dress
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Tops
Cuddl Duds
Cuddl Duds Softknit Long Sleeve Crew Neck Top
$34.00
from
QVC
BUY
Babaton
Button-up Western Shirt
C$98.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Grammar
The Split Infinitive Shirt
$285.00
from
Grammar
BUY
Everlane
The Pima Stretch Long Sleeve
$32.00
$26.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted