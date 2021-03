Goldsign

The Low Curve High-rise Tapered Jeans

£490.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

GOLDSIGN's denim is produced in small batches and designed to be loved for a lifetime. These 'Low Curve' jeans sit high on the waist and have slanted side pockets. The legs are tapered towards the cuffs to create a dipped silhouette. Wear it with: Frankie Shop Blazer, Dion Lee Sweater, Khaite Tote, Gianvito Rossi Ankle boots.