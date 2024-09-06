Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell
The Essential Curve Shoulder Bag
BUY
$198.00
Madewell
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Little Liffner
Pillow Pouch Black
BUY
$420.75
$495.00
Little Liffner
Little Liffner
Pillow Shoulder Bag Black
BUY
$505.75
$595.00
Little Liffner
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Statement Buckle Belt
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Turnlock Lady Bag
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Western Long Bolo Necklace
BUY
$58.00
Anthropologie
More from Shoulder Bags
Anthropologie
The Love Knot Slouchy Bag: Buckle Edition
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Cuyana
Celestia Shoulder Bag
BUY
$398.00
Cuyana
Mulberry x Rejina Pyo
Small Shoulder Bag
BUY
$1250.00
Mulberry
Quince
Italian Leather Mini Crescent Shoulder Bag
BUY
$89.90
Quince
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted