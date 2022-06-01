Hill House Home

The Lou Lou Duster

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hill House Home

The Lou Lou Duster is inspired by 1970s pool vibes. Both elegant and edgy, it’s the summer accessory you never knew you needed. Double up on crochet by mixing and matching the Lou Lou Duster to our Leah and Enzo dresses or crochet totes. About the Fabric: We worked with a specialty boutique manufacturer in Italy to create our crochet knit fabric, which is woven on a manually operated machine that’s one of the last of its kind. The fabric has a slight stretch that allows it to beautifully mold to the body, and each colorway features metallic lurex woven into the zigzag pattern for a hint of shine.