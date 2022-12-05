Drop

The Lord Of The Rings Elvish Keyboard

$199.00 $179.00

Buy Now Review It

At Drop

Wisest & Fairest of All Keyboards Adorned with faithfully translated legends and crafted with exceptional quality, our officially licensed MT3 The Lord of the Rings Elvish Keycap Set found a home on countless keyboards across our community. But like the Elves of Middle-earth, this set’s true home exists on hallowed ground. You won’t have to cross the ocean to find it—it’s here, on the new Drop + The Lord of the Rings Elvish Keyboard. Tailor-made to house our MT3 Elvish keycaps, this elegant pre-built features a matching green aluminum case with custom artwork by OSHETART depicting the Two Trees of Valinor. Inside, it’s equipped with our Holy Panda X Switches and Phantom Stabilizers to deliver a tactile typing experience worthy of the Elven title. Completing that experience are keycaps from the Training Elvish Base Kit, which features Tengwar legends with Sindarin phrases—plus Latin alpha sublegends and side-printed Latin modifier legends. We’ve also added novelties and a few selections from the Autumn in Rivendell Kit to create the ultimate Elven sanctuary. The time of the Elves is not yet over.