The Lonny Home: Discovering & Cultivating Your Authentic Space

All those luxe decor ideas you see on Pinterest and in glossy magazines are great for inspiration, but how do you cut through the noise and create your own dream house&mdash-one that&rsquo-s perfectly cultivated for your space, personality, family, and budget? Let The Lonny Home&mdash-a gorgeous and thoughtful guide from Lonny Magazine, the ultimate online destination for interiors inspiration&mdash-help you craft your ultimate authentic living space.Lonny Magazine is the ultimate online destination for interiors inspiration. With chapters that help you meditate on your space, go on a home cleanse, find unique decor pieces that speak to you, transform raw inspiration into actual design solutions, and continue to grow your space over time, The Lonny Home is a beautiful book that demystifies stylish living, as well as encourages you to cultivate home habits that give your happiness and health a boost. Peppered with house tours of real-life homeowners and advice from celebrated experts in diverse walks of life, The Lonny Home will provide you with hands-on information for solving some of our homes&rsquo- most common problems&mdash-like lack of light and all that clutter&mdash-as well as fun ways to brighten your space with tabletop vignettes, shelfies, gallery walls, and more. With sage text penned by stylist and influencer Sean Santiago, you&rsquo-ll learn how to re-envision your environment so it survives the trends and becomes an attractive sanctuary&mdash-no matter your personal style and where you are in your life. Brimming with charming illustrations and exquisite interiors photography (both freshly commissioned and from the magazine&rsquo-s vault), The Lonny Home is more than a book of the latest decor ideas&mdash-it is a journey in how your home can better reflect and support you in all that you do, and an art object you&rsquo-ll want to give a permanent place on your coffee table as decor itself.