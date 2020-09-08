Away

The Longitude Tote

$245.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

Our tote bags carry everything you need for the office, the train station, and anywhere in between. Made from a premium smooth leather, The Longitude Tote has a roomy interior that can fit anything from work essentials (like a 13" laptop) to an extra pair of clothes. A removable strap attaches seamlessly to any Away suitcase and a magnetic top closure ensures all your items are within arm’s reach. Looking for a wider profile? Get The Latitude Tote.