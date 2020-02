Everlane

The Long-sleeve V-neck Bodysuit (black)

$70.00 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

The ultimate base layer. Made of super-soft, double-lined Supima cotton, the Long-Sleeve V-Neck Bodysuit features a flattering V neckline, long sleeves, and a supportive, curve-hugging fit. Plus, it’s got a snap closure for extra ease (you’re welcome). See the story.