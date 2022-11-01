Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Everlane
The Long-sleeve Supima® Square-neck Bodysuit
£48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Need a few alternatives?
Innersy
High Waisted Cotton Underwear (5-pack)
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
B Free Intimates
Underbust Shaping Slip
BUY
$89.95
The Iconic
Miraclesuit Shapewear
Sheer Shaping X-firm Hi Waist Slip
BUY
$79.95
The Iconic
Ambra
Micro Grip Half Shaping Slip Black
BUY
$44.95
Myer
More from Everlane
Everlane
The ’80s Blazer
BUY
$175.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Long-sleeve Supima® Square-neck Bodysuit
BUY
£48.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Boxy Oxford
BUY
£84.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Canvas Overalls
BUY
$98.00
Everlane
More from Intimates
Out From Under
Extra-long Leg Warmers
BUY
£18.00
Urban Outfitters
Everlane
The Long-sleeve Supima® Square-neck Bodysuit
BUY
£48.00
Everlane
Bloomers
Knickerboxers Lace Boyshort
BUY
$38.00
Bloomers
Vibrant Body Company
Thong
BUY
$19.00
Vibrant Body Company
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted