Scribe Publications

The Lonely Hunter: How Our Search For Love Is Broken [9781912854295]

£9.99

Buy Now Review It

At A Great Read

The Lonely Hunter explores the rise of singledom, the realities of loneliness, and whether it is possible to live contentedly alone. 'So what's going on in your love life?' This seemingly innocent question at a dinner party prompted Aimee Lutkin to finally tell the truth; it had been six years since her last relationship, and she was starting to suspect that it would be better to accept the life she had as a single woman - a life she liked very much - rather than keep searching for a partner. But Lutkin's answer prompted uproar; surely she couldn't give up on love? So she threw herself into dating, going on two dates every week over a number of months. Documenting her experiences, Lutkin explores the reality of sexual relationships today and reveals how the cultural messages we receive shape our expectations of love. From weird Tinder hookups to the way the self care industry capitalises on our fear of being alone, and from the complexities of queer dating to the truth about the 'loneliness epidemic', she uses her experiences to fearlessly tell a wider story about how we love now.