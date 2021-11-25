Everlane

The Lofty-knit Cardigan

$150.00 $105.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Old-school look, hand-knit feel. The Lofty-Knit Cardigan features a high crew neckline, a chunky three-button front, gathered sleeves, ribbed cuffs and hems, and a relaxed, oversized shape. Plus, it’s made of a custom blend of air-spun alpaca, Italian merino, and recycled nylon, which means it’s light, cozy, and textured to perfection. It’s like your grandma’s sweater—but better. We’re committed to sourcing the most ethical products across our supply chain. For all animal fibers, we take extra precautions to ensure humane treatment. For more information, check out our Sustainability Initiatives Page.