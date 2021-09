Drunk Elephant

The Littles Hair + Body Kit 2.0

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

What it is: A head-to-toe starter kit that includes a collection of hair-care formulations alongside a trio of biocompatible body products. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Ingredient Callouts: These products are vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and come in recyclable packaging.