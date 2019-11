Books With Style

The Little Dictionary Of Fashion

Christian Dior reveals the secrets of style in this handbook that covers everything from what to wear to a wedding and how to tie a scarf to how to walk with grace. Dior's expertise ensures every girl will know the three fundamentals of fashion: simplicity, grooming, and good taste. Illustrated with photographs and drawings, this classic is the perfect gift for stylish women. Imported, China.