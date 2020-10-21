Taisia Kitaiskaia

The Literary Witches Oracle: A 70-card Deck And Guidebook

$19.99 $17.99

Buy Now Review It

From the team that brought the inventive book Literary Witches: A Celebration of Magical Women Writers to life comes a 70-card oracle deck--featuring female icons and otherworldly symbols--that aims to add spiritual insight and feminist guidance to your personal divination practice. If you seek wisdom from strong, creative women, this oracle deck--which features 30 prominent female writers from literary history--will give you what you seek. The female visionaries in this deck will inform answers to questions about your creative life and spiritual journey. In addition to the portraits of literary heroes, such as Virginia Woolf and Toni Morrison, and lesser-known trailblazers, such as Yumiko Kurahashi and Mirabai, the deck features 40 symbol cards bearing illustrations of potent spiritual icons to enhance your reading. A small guidebook will act as an interpreter, helping you find meaning in the cards based on your specific intentions, the writers' dominant traits, and the spiritual symbols at play.