Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tatcha
The Liquid Silk Canvas: Featherweight Protective Primer
$52.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A weightless, oil-free liquid primer that protects skin from pollutants and makeup while helping your look go on better and last longer.
Need a few alternatives?
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer
C$68.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Laura Mercier
Pure Canvas Primer - Protecting Broad Spectrum Spf 30
£32.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
Urban Decay
All Nighter Face Primer
£26.00
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Benefit Cosmetics
The Porefessional: Hydrate Primer
£23.20
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
More from Tatcha
Tatcha
The Water Cream
C$89.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Tatcha
The Water Cream
C$89.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Tatcha
The Kissu Lip Mask
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Tatcha
Indigo Soothing Body Butter
$48.00
from
Tatcha
BUY
More from Makeup
Glossier
Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner
$16.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Glossier
Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner
£15.00
from
Glossier
BUY
MAC Cosmetics
Eye Shadow
C$19.00
from
MAC Cosmetics
BUY
MAC Cosmetics
Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel
C$28.00
from
MAC Cosmetics
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted