Glossier

The Lip Trio In Cranberry

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Glossier

You can only get Cranberry, our seasonal shade, in this trio. It’s a deep crimson that’s ready for all your holiday merriment Lip Gloss: Our shiny, cushiony lip gloss. It has a sheer tint of color, and smooth, glassy finish that doesn’t slip around (even when eating and drinking)