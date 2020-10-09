Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Alighieri
The Lion And The Baroque Pearl Single Earring
£155.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
The Lion and the Baroque Pearl Single Earring
More from Alighieri
Alighieri
Il Leone Medallion Gold-plated Necklace
$260.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Alighieri
The Bewitching Melting Pot Necklace
£448.88
from
Vasquiat
BUY
Alighieri
The Bewitching Melting Pot Necklace
$611.28
from
Vasquiat
BUY
Alighieri
Freshwater Pearl & Sterling Silver Drop Earrings
£250.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted