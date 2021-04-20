Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Universal Threads
Short Sleeve Blouse
$15.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
The link you clicked on is malformed. Contact the editor of the originating page.
Need a few alternatives?
Vintage
Y2k Halter Top L
BUY
$35.00
Depop
Wildtxthrifts
Vintage Black Neon Granny Top Xl
BUY
$78.00
Depop
Jean Paul Gaultier
Femme T-shirt S
BUY
$92.00
$128.00
Heroine
Jacquemus
Les Santons De Provence Wool Top 38
BUY
$175.58
Vestiaire Collective
More from Universal Threads
Universal Threads
Long Sleeve Button-down Boyfriend Shirt
BUY
$20.00
Target
Universal Threads
Crewneck Pullover Sweater
BUY
$20.00
Target
More from Tops
Vintage
Y2k Halter Top L
BUY
$35.00
Depop
Wildtxthrifts
Vintage Black Neon Granny Top Xl
BUY
$78.00
Depop
Jean Paul Gaultier
Femme T-shirt S
BUY
$92.00
$128.00
Heroine
Jacquemus
Les Santons De Provence Wool Top 38
BUY
$175.58
Vestiaire Collective
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted