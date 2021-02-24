Everlane

The Linen Short Sleeve Jumpsuit

$88.00 $43.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

EVERLANE The Linen Short Sleeve Jumpsuit 5.0 (3) $88.00Information $43.9750% off Style #F-JMPS-LNN-V-SS-BRN Fit PredictorCalculate your size Size Size Chart 00R 0R 2R 4R 6R 8R 10R 12R 14R 16R ColorTAWNY BROWN TAWNY BROWN Quantity 1 Add to Cart About This Item Details An easy summer classic. This jumpsuit has a versatile short-sleeve silhouette, a functional button-front, side pockets, and a cropped straight leg. Made of soft, breathable linen, it’ll keep you looking and feeling naturally cool all season long. - V-neck - Short sleeves - Front button closure - Waist tie - Slightly cropped inseam - Solid color - Woven construction - Approx. 25" inseam - Imported