Everlane

The Fatigue Jumpsuit

$88.00

Description A military-inspired jumpsuit that’s comfortable enough to lounge around in. The Fatigue Jumpsuit features an elevated neckline, a back zip closure, handy side pockets, a cool, curved leg, and a relaxed fit throughout. Plus, it’s made of a premium blend of organic cotton and ultra-breathable linen, which gives it a structured look and a soft broken-in feel. So you can stay “at ease.” This jumpsuit is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers.