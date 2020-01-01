Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The Ultimate Getaway Style Guide
Everlane
The Linen Shirt Dress
$78.00
$47.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
This price covers the basic cost to develop, produce and fulfill this product.
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS CURVE
Midi Dress In Wallpaper Print
$67.70
from
ASOS
BUY
Suno
Short-sleeve Floral Cutout Dress
$695.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Uma Wang
Sheer Long Dress
$1345.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
MiH
Eastman Denim Dress
$340.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Day Glove - Navy
$240.00
$115.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Day Glove Reknit - Pink
$160.00
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Work Pant (regular) - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Lightweight Wide Leg Crop Chino - Stone
$125.00
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Stella Ruffled Mini Dress
$130.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Luxe Cotton Side-slit Tee Dress - Black
$100.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Short-sleeve Maxi Dress
$26.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted