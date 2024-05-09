Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Everlane
The Linen Scoop-neck Top
$98.00
$74.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Checkered Seersucker V-neck Blouse
BUY
$255.00
Ganni
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Cotton Sheer Volume Blouse
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Rokh x H&M
Corset-style Velour Top
BUY
$64.99
H&M
& Other Stories x Susan Fang
Scalloped Off-shoulder Blouse
BUY
£135.00
& Other Stories
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Linen Easy Short
BUY
$44.00
$58.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Linen Way-high Drape Short
BUY
$59.00
$78.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Linen Wrap Skirt
BUY
$104.00
$138.00
Everlane
More from Tops
Everlane
The Linen Short-sleeve Notch Shirt
BUY
$59.00
$78.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Linen Scoop-neck Top
BUY
$74.00
$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Linen Eyelet Relaxed Shirt
BUY
$74.00
$98.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Linen Eyelet Scoop-neck Tank
BUY
$59.00
$78.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted