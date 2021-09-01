Christy Dawn

The Linden Dress is based on a vintage top. We loved the ruffle details on the top so much that we played around with a few longer silhouette options, and finally settled on this midi dress with a playful ruffled hem detail. The Lotus Gingham fabric was yarn-dyed in Erode, India. Please note, the inside weave of our Lotus Gingham fabric is quite delicate. We ask that you try your dress on with care to prevent snagging. The Linden Dress was made by Elvy, one of our talented dressmakers.