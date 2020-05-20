The Lina Top

Styling Lina is our version of a "t-shirt". Style with high-waisted denim or skirt for if you'd prefer not to show of your midriff. Description Made out of bamboo jersey, the Lina wrap top is softer and more breathable than a cotton tee. Machine washable. Made in NYC. Available size 0-18. Size & Fit Tips This top fits true to size; model is 5’8 and wearing a size 8/10. Material & Care This top is 95% bamboo/5% spandex. Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry. Interested in another color? View black or plum. Free shipping and returns on all US orders! Returns and exchanges accepted up to 20 days after order is placed.