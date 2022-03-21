United States
Hill House
The Lily Dress
$200.00
At Hill House Home
Meet the Lily - a new Hill House Home classic. The Lily is a linen midi dress with short sleeves, pockets, and a fully functional placket closure. The Lily comes with a matching belt for optional wear. Pair the Lily with your favorite flats for the office or over a bathing suit at the beach. About the print: The Kaleidoscope Print is all about color and joy. We wanted a fun, bright print to help usher in Spring.