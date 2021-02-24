Everlane

The Lightweight Wide Leg Crop Chino Pants

$72.00 $26.93

Classic khakis go in for a modern remix in these wide-leg pants styled with a clean, flat front and cut from soft, stretch-kissed cotton twill. True to size. High rise. - 26" inseam; 21" leg opening; 11" front rise; 16" back rise (size 0) - Zip fly with button closure - Front welt pockets - 98% cotton, 2% elastane - Machine wash, tumble dry - Imported - Women's Clothing