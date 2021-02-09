United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Everlane
The Lightweight Wide Leg Crop Chino Pants
$72.00$35.90
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Stretch-kissed cotton twill trousers strike a modern style note with wide-cropped legs and a clean, flat front. True to size. High rise. - 26 1/2" inseam; 21" leg opening; 11" front rise; 15 1/2" back rise (size 2) - Zip fly with button closure - Front welt pockets - 98% cotton, 2% elastane - Machine wash, tumble dry - Imported - Women's Clothing Fiber Content UNIDENTIFIED Materials 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane Care Machine Wash Cold Tumble Dry Low