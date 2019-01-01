Liberty London

The Liberty Beauty Cracker With Omorovicza And Susanne Kaufmann

The Liberty Beauty Cracker with Omorovicza and Susanne Kaufmann commissions a Christmas tailored to the beauty obsessed, featuring a travel-size face and body care duo from the icons of natural skin care. Indulge a skin care enthusiast in an alternative festive treat they’re guaranteed to enjoy. Both powered by natural botanicals and essential oils, Omorovicza’s Moor Cream Cleanser and Susanne Kaufmann’s Oil Bath Winter offer aroma-therapeutic benefits to comfort and purify the mind and body. These travel-size treats come wrapped up inside a Green Peacock Liberty print Christmas cracker that'll sit beautifully in amongst your festive fare.