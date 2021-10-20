Liberty London

The Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2021

€275.00

The original Beauty Advent Calendar – and still the best – this year's long-awaited line-up is our highest-value ever, worth £844. Due to popular demand, it won't be around for long – so place your order quickly to avoid disappointment! Containing 25 of the Liberty Beauty Buyers' must-have products, this year's expert-curated edit brings together cult buys, niche names and fresh launches from our world-renowned beauty hall: think skin care from Augustinus Bader, UOMA Beauty makeup, hair care by OLAPLEX and fragrance from Vilhelm Parfumerie. Plus, there's a single Golden Ticket hidden in one calendar's drawer – awarding the lucky winner £5000 to spend at Liberty! Our unmissable countdown is on every beauty lover's radar – so treat them (or yourself!) to the ultimate gift and guarantee a magical Christmas.