Summersalt

The Less Mess Packing Sleeve Set

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

The Details Organization awaits! Our water-resistant and wipeable Packing Sleeve Set is perfect for keeping things neat and tidy in your purse or on the plane. The Fit Dimensions: Large: 15.5" x 10.5"; Medium: 12" x 9"; Small 9" x 6.5" Composition: 100% nylon