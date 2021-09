Marc Jacobs

The Leather Tote Bag

$550.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marc Jacobs

A go-to carryall that’s ready for anything you throw in it. This large tote features a zipper closure and can be worn by the top handle or the removable leather crossbody strap. Now available in a luxe, natural grain leather featuring debossed signature logo. H020L01FA21 Natural grain leather Interior zip pocket 17in L x 6in D x 13in H 42cm L x 16cm D x 34cm H Handle Drop 9in (24cm)