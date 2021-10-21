Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Madewell
The Layne Clog Mule In Nubuck And Shearling
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
The Layne Clog Mule in Nubuck and Shearling
More from Madewell
Madewell
Belrose Shirt-jacket In Maran Plaid
BUY
$238.00
Madewell
Madewell
Quilted Scuff Slippers In Leopard Recycled Faux Fur
BUY
$39.50
Madewell
Madewell
The Layne Clog Mule In Nubuck And Shearling
BUY
$138.00
Madewell
Madewell
(re)sourced Cape Scarf
BUY
$59.50
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted