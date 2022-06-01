United States
Hill House Home
The Laura Dress
$165.00
At Hill House Home
Meet the Laura Dress, a wear-anywhere style that’s a shortened-up version of our Lily Dress. Laura is crafted from breathable linen and features short sleeves, pockets, a fully functional placket closure, plus a matching removable belt for optional wear. About the Print: Stripes are classic for summer, and we paired this motif with a soft, romantic lilac to create a print that’ll take you through the season in style.